Nichols (wrist) isn't expected to land on injured reserve, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The fact that an IR stint was a possibility signals that Nichols will likely miss some time, but it'll be less than eight weeks. The team currently has only has four healthy defensive linemen, so they'll likely bring in some depth to back up Roy Robertson-Harris, who is expected to fill in for Nichols.

