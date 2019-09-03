Head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Nichols' knee injury is "getting slightly better" but also that he's considered a game-time decision for Thursday's season opener against Green Bay, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Nichols was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice after not being listed on Monday's injury report. Nagy's statement gives us a little clarification on how to view the 23-year-old's status as the season opener approaches.

