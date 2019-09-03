Bears' Bilal Nichols: Game-time decision for opener
Head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Nichols' knee injury is "getting slightly better" but also that he's considered a game-time decision for Thursday's season opener against Green Bay, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Nichols was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice after not being listed on Monday's injury report. Nagy's statement gives us a little clarification on how to view the 23-year-old's status as the season opener approaches.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Cam rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...