Nichols (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Nichols was a late addition to the Bears' Week 16 injury report after the knee issue limited his participation in Friday's practice. After gaining clearance for the contest, he should fill his usual role as a rotational end. The rookie out of Delaware has tallied 26 stops, two sacks and two forced fumbles through his 12 appearances.

