site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-bilal-nichols-intercepts-a-pass | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Bilal Nichols: Intercepts a pass
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nichols picked off a pass while adding a sack and four tackles in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
After a slow start to the season, Nichols has averaged three tackles along with thee sacks over the last seven games, but he'll likely he remain a low upside fantasy option in the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read