Nichols (hand/knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Nichols logged two full practices to begin the week, but he was a limited participant Friday and appears to have picked up a knee injury. A decision on his availability may come down to a game-time decision before Sunday's 4:25 EST p.m. kickoff.

