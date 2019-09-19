Nichols suffered a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Broncos and is not expected to play Week 3, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Nichols isn't expected to land on IR and could eventually suit up with a club on his hand, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. In any case, Nichols will likely miss Monday's tilt against Washington. Expect Roy Robertson-Harris to slot into the starting lineup as long as Nichols is unable to go.