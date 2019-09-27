Play

Nichols (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

This will be Nichols' second straight absence since suffering a broken hand in the Week 2 win over the Broncos. Roy Robertson-Harris is expected to fill in at defensive end once again in Nichols' absence.

