Nichols (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Nichols wasn't on the Bears' injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he surfaced as a limited participant for Friday's workout. It's never a good sign to be added to the injury report late in a week, although Nichols often takes it easy during indoor practices like Friday's. He's in line for a major role on defense again with Akiem Hicks (elbow) on Ir if he can suit up.

