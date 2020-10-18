site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Bilal Nichols: Posts first sack of season
Nichols recorded a sack and three tackles in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
Nichols is averaging fewer than two tackles per game, and unless he sees a spike in production, his IDP value will remain minimal.
