Nichols (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Nichols appears to have put the Bears' bye week to good use. He's practiced in full for two straight days and looks fully recovered from the fractured hand he suffered Week 2. Barring any setbacks, expect Nichols to draw his usual start against the Saints on Sunday.

