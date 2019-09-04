Nichols (knee) was limited for Wednesday's practice and is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Packers.

When the Bears practice indoors, they tend to limit Nichols' usage since the turf is harder on his knee. According to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, it's a precautionary measure, and Nichols should be good to go by game time Thursday. He's expected to start at defensive end and build off the 28 tackles and three sacks he posted last year.