Nichols (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Nichols was able to suit up during Chicago's loss to the Giants in Week 13, but is still managing his recovery from a lingering knee injury. The rookie fifth-round pick saw his highest defensive snaps of the season (41) during last week's loss, and could earn similar usage if he's able to suit up against the Rams on Sunday.

