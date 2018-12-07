Bears' Bilal Nichols: Questionable for Sunday
Nichols (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Nichols was able to suit up during Chicago's loss to the Giants in Week 13, but is still managing his recovery from a lingering knee injury. The rookie fifth-round pick saw his highest defensive snaps of the season (41) during last week's loss, and could earn similar usage if he's able to suit up against the Rams on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...