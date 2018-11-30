Nichols (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Nichols was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report, given that he was not listed Wednesday or Thursday. The rookie fifth-round pick appears to have picked up a knee injury in practice, resulting in his questionable tag. With Akiem Hicks (Achilles) also nursing an injury, Nichols could be in line for an increased workload if he's able to suit up against the Giants on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories