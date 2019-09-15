Nichols (knee) will play in Sunday's road contest against Denver, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Nichols didn't pop up on the injury report until Friday, so this news is positive considering the timing of his injury. The 22-year-old played 32 defensive snaps in Week 1, and it's reasonable to expect he'll be in line for similar work Sunday.

