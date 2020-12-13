site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Bilal Nichols: Records fourth sack of season
Nichols recorded a sack and two tackles in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.
Nichols has posted between three and four tackles in six of his last eight games while recording four sacks since Week 6, and his upside games give him IDP value in deep leagues.
