Nichols was inactive for the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Nichols has seen his snaps increase in each of his three seasons with the Bears, and he ended the season with 591 snaps to go along with career highs in tackles with 40 and sacks with five. He's signed with the team through 2021, and it's possible that he continues to show improvement, and he could become a player to watch in IDP leagues.