Nichols collected a sack and three tackles in the Bears' Week 17 win over Minnesota to close out the season with 28 tackles and three sacks.

Nichols functioned as a backup defensive end, but flashed solid ability as a pass rusher in his 327 snaps played. He's signed for three more years and will likely continue to serve as a backup next year, but if he's pressed into a full-time role, his ability to rush the passer could make him a useful IDP.