Nichols recovered a fumble and added a tackle in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the campaign with 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Nichols made a slight improvement in tackles per game over his rookie season, but after posting three sacks and two forced fumbles last season, it was disappointing that he failed to produce any stats other than tackles. Signed through 2021, will continue to be a depth option in deep IDP leagues.