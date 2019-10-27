Nichols (knee) is active Week 8 against the Chargers.

Despite a late appearance on the injury report, Nichols has managed to avoid the inactive list and will presumably be set to start at defensive end opposite Roy Robertson-Harris. Abdullah Anderson is the only other healthy option at the position after Brent Urban was a healthy scratch, so the organization must have been confident in the health of Nichols and his ability to take on a meaningful snap count.

