Nichols (hand) was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Nichols started the game at defensive end after shaking off a knee injury, but now he has another hand issue to deal with. Roy Robertson-Harris will fill in opposite Akiem Hicks for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories