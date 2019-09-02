Massie wasn't listed on the Bears' injury report Monday.

Massie started at right tackle in each game for Chicago last season. Now healthy, the 30-year-old figures to slot into the same role for the Bears after signing a four-year, $30.8 million extension in January.

