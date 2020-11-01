site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Bobby Massie: Departs Sunday's game
Massie was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Saints with a knee injury, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Massie left in the first quarter, and Rashaad Coward is expected to shift to right tackle while Alex Bars slots in at left guard.
