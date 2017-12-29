Bears' Bobby Massie: Doubtful for season finale
Massie (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.
Massie didn't practice at all this week with an undisclosed knee injury. TomC Compton will likely be called upon to take his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals OT Bobby Massie suspended two games•
-
Cardinals T Bobby Massie facing three-game suspension•
-
Cardinals will have Andre Ellington, among others, Week 10•
-
Cardinals list final injury report for Rams game•
-
Four Cardinals probable Week 10•
-
Most on Cardinals injury report will probably play Sunday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...