Bears' Bobby Massie: Inks extension
Massie and the Bears agreed to a four-year contract extension Saturday.
Massie spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals, but has since started all 46 games he has played with the Bears over the previous three. It is no surprise that Chicago locked him up through 2022, as he has been a consistent presence at right tackle.
