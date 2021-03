Massie (knee) is not expected to have his contract option for 2021 exercised by the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chicago will save $5 million against the cap by letting Massie walk in free agency, but replacing a starting-caliber offensive tackle isn't always an easy task. The 31-year-old missed the final stretch of the 2020 season due to a knee injury, but he was designated for a tentative return from IR late December, perhaps indicating that he's nearing a return to full health.