Massie practiced fully Wednesday after being forced out of Sunday's loss to the Rams with a back injury.

Massie departed in the third quarter of Sunday night's game versus LA and did not return. Considering he was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, there's little reason to doubt Massie won't be on the field Sunday when the Bears battle the Giants at Soldier Field.

