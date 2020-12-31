site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-bobby-massie-returns-to-practice-470310 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Bobby Massie: Returns to practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bears designated Massie (knee) for return from IR on Wednesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The transaction kicks off a 21-day window for the Bears to evaluate Massie at practice. He can be fully returned to the active roster at any point in that span.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read