Bears' Bradley Sowell: Dealing with ankle sprain
Sowell is dealing with a sprained ankle, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coach Matt Nagy hasn't provided much detail outside of the preliminary diagnosis of an ankle sprain. The nature of ankle sprains can be somewhat tricky and they vary in degree and severity. More should come out on Sowell in the coming days.
