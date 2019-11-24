Play

Sowell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Sowell appears to have been usurped by Jesper Horsted as the No. 3 tight end on Chicago's roster. He's only recorded one catch in his career, so Sowell's status doesn't carry much of a fantasy impact.

