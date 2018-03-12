Bears' Bradley Sowell: Inks two-year extension
Sowell signed a two-year contract extension with the Bears on Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Sowell is a reserve offensive lineman who played in all 16 games for the Bears last season, making two starts along the way when injuries to the starting five popped up. He'll likely return as a swing tackle once again in 2018.
