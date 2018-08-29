Bears' Bradley Sowell: Logs reps Saturday
Sowell (ankle) played 51 of 62 offensive snaps in Saturday's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.
Sowell got a majority of his preseason work during the final "dress rehearsal." He's expected to be the Bears' starting left guard.
