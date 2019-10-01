Sowell signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday.

Sowell rejoins the club after being waived Saturday in a set of roster moves. The 30-year-old logged just 11 snaps on offense in the first two games of the season and he hasn't seen the field since. Sowell will likely be limited to his depth role again moving forward.

