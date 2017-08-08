Greene signed with the Bears on Monday, Adam Hoge of WGN reports.

Greene was picked up due to backup offensive lineman Eric Kush getting placed on injured reserve. He is an undrafted free agent out of Alababma, where he actually played tight end last season. Albeit a long shot, he will compete for a spot on the Bears' final roster.

