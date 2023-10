Jones (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Jones was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he returned to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week. Even though he returned to practice, head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that the 24-year-old tackle will be a "no go" for this Sunday's contest. Larry Borom is expected to start at left tackle until Jones is ready to return.