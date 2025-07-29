Jones (ankle) has been practicing during training camp and took first-team reps at left tackle Tuesday, per Bear Report.

Jones ended last season on IR due to a left ankle fracture that required surgery. The 2022 fifth-round draft selection has had enough time to recover and is competing for the starting role at left tackle. Chicago selected another LT, Ozzy Trapilo, in the second round of April's NFL Draft, but Jones seems to have the leg up to start given that he's getting most of the work with the starters during camp. Kiran Amegadjie, who started one game at tackle last year, has also gotten some reps with the first team early in the preseason.