Bears' Braxton Jones: Out for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
Jones downgraded from a limited session Wednesday to DNPs on Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined for the Week 8 contest. Expect Ozzy Trapilo to operate as the Bears' top reserve tackle in Jones' stead.
More News
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: Starting LT for Week 1•
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: No longer hampered by ankle•
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: Placed on IR•
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: Believed to have fractured ankle•
-
Bears' Braxton Jones: Won't return against Detroit•