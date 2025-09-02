Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Tuesday that Jones will start at left tackle for the Bears' Week 1 clash against the Vikings on Monday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Jones started in 12 games in 2024 but missed the final two contests of the regular season due to a left ankle fracture. He was cleared to practice at the start of training camp and beat out Kiran Amegadjie, Theo Benedet and rookie second-rounder Ozzy Trapilo for the starting job at left tackle. Jones and guard Joe Thuney will be responsible for protecting the left side of the offensive line for the start of the 2025 campaign.