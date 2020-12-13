site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Brent Urban: Posts second sack of season
Urban recorded a sack and two tackles in the Bears' 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.
Urban has averaged over three tackles since Week 8, but he remains a low-upside lineup option in IDP leagues.
