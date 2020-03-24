Bears' Brent Urban: Re-signs with Chicago
Urban re-signed Tuesday with the Bears on a one-year contract, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Urban joined the Bears last October after being released by the Titans. The 6-7, 300-pounder subsequently logged 16 tackles in nine games as a reserve defensive end with Chicago. He's in line to continue in that role in 2020.
