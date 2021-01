Urban recorded two tackles in the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

In his seventh season in the league, Urban set career highs with 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 369 snaps in a rotational role. He'll be an unrestricted free agent, and he'll likely continue to function in a reserve role regardless of where he signs, and he should retain marginal IDP value.