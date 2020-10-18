Urban (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was limited in practice during the week, but he ultimately showed enough to team trainers to earn the nod for Sunday's tilt. Urban has been getting more involved the past two weeks, posting six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack in outings against the Colts and Buccaneers. He had four total tackles and zero tackles for loss on 49 combined defensive snaps Weeks 1 through 3.