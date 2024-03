Rypien agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Bears on Wednesday, pending a physical, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Rypien has made four starts and appeared in 10 games over the past four seasons, split between the Broncos and Rams. He has a 4:9 career TD:INT and will likely compete with Tyson Bagent for the backup role, be it behind Justin Fields or a rookie quarterback from the 2024 NFL Draft.