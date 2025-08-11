The Bears signed Brown to a contract Monday.

The move corresponds with Chicago waiving Ameer Speed (undisclosed) with an injury designation. Brown spent most of the 2024 season on the Seahawks' practice squad and hasn't seen regular-season action since 2022 with the Raiders, when he played 61 snaps on special teams across six games. He'll have an opportunity to see snaps out of the backfield during practices and preseason games due to injuries to Roschon Johnson (foot), Travis Homer (calf) and Deion Hankins (concussion).