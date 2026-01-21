Brown signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears on Tuesday.

The fourth-year running back spent most of the season on the Bears' practice squad. Brown appeared in three regular-season games and logged five carries for 37 yards and one touchdown while returning one kickoff for 23 yards, all of which came in Week 9 against the Bengals, when he served as Kyle Monangai's backup due to the absences of D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. By signing a future contract, Brown will be a member of the Bears' 90-man roster when the offseason starts Feb. 9, which gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and any other offseason program.