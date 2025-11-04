The Bears reverted Brown to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brown got his first elevation of the season for this past Sunday's win over Cincinnati and finished with five carries for 37 yards and his first career NFL touchdown while logging 14 of 80 offensive snaps. He also returned one kick for 23 yards. His opportunity came as a result of both D'Andre Swift (groin) and Roschon Johnson (back) being unable to suit up for the contest. If both of those players are inactive in Week 10 against the Giants, Brown will likely be elevated again.