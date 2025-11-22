The Bears signed Brown from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Brown has played one game this season, tallying five carries for 37 yards and a touchdown Week 9 versus Cincinnati as a practice-squad elevation. He's now getting a chance on the active roster as a replacement for Roschon Johnson (thumb), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Johnson had been seeing almost all of his work on special teams before the injury, and that may be Brown's role as well since both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are healthy and have been logging nearly all of the team's backfield touches.