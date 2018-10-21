Bears' Bryce Callahan: Active Sunday
Callahan (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Callahan was held out of practice Friday and it's unclear if he'll be at all limited in his role as nickel corner. Look for or Sherrick McManis or Kevin Toliver to see some extra snaps if Callahan sees a reduced role due to injury.
