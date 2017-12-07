Bears' Bryce Callahan: Full participant Wednesday
Callahan (knee) was a full participant at the Bears' practice Wednesday.
Callahan was inactive for Sunday's loss to the 49ers after being limited in practice last week, but he appears set to go for Week 14. The 26-year-old should return to his role as a nickel and dime package cornerback for the Bears.
