Bears' Bryce Callahan: Heading to IR
Callahan (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.
Callahan will require surgery after breaking a bone in his foot during Sunday's 15-6 win over the Rams. He served as Chicago's nickelback for the first 13 games of the season, racking up career highs in tackles (45 total, 39 solo), sacks (two) and defensive snaps (675). Sherrick McManis is next in line for No. 3 corner job, potentially making the Bears a bit more vulnerable to slot receivers. Green Bay's Randall Cobb will be the first test.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...