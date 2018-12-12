Callahan (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Callahan will require surgery after breaking a bone in his foot during Sunday's 15-6 win over the Rams. He served as Chicago's nickelback for the first 13 games of the season, racking up career highs in tackles (45 total, 39 solo), sacks (two) and defensive snaps (675). Sherrick McManis is next in line for No. 3 corner job, potentially making the Bears a bit more vulnerable to slot receivers. Green Bay's Randall Cobb will be the first test.

