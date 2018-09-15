Bears' Bryce Callahan: Healthy to enter Week 2
Callahan (knee) was a full participant in practice and is expected to play against the Seahawks on Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Callahan was limited in practice throughout the week due to a knee injury, but appears to have recovered in time to suit up Week 2. It will be good news for Chicago if the 26-year-old is able to suit up, given that the team lacks an experienced or reliable backup at nickle cornerback.
